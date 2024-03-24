More than 400 cannabis plants found at one property in Telford last week - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers say an investigation is now underway following the discovery of the plants at Stebbings, in Sutton Hill.

PCSO Amy Newbrook, of Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Earlier this week officers from Telford Response Policing uncovered approximately 450 suspected cannabis plants growing at a domestic property in Stebbings, Sutton Hill. An investigation is now underway."

The officer added that drugs have a "negative impact" on communities and can lead to other criminal behaviour, including the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

They say people should look out for a strong, pungent smell coming from properties suspected to be cannabis factories. Other signs include electrical wiring that has been tampered with, powerful lights left on throughout the night, windows blacked out and large quantities of bin bags, full of vegetable material, thrown away.