Prolific shoplifter banned from six Shrewsbury shops for three years after latest thefts

Lorraine Davies, 37, of Buttington Road, has been forbidden from going into six specific Shrewsbury shops after the courts handed down a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Davies was found guilty of shoplifting offences at Telford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Police said there was already an order in place which prevented Davies from entering certain shops, and whilst Davies complied with that order, she continued to offend at other retail premises across the town.

Claire Augustus, community harm officer for Shropshire, applied to the court for the order. She said: "Despite the existence of a CBO, Davies continued to target other stores and, as a result, I am pleased to advise that, having been found guilty of further shoplifting offences, magistrates were in agreement to grant additional prohibitions in order to expand the police’s ability to deal with her further."

The order, which runs until March 20, 2027, prevents Davies from entering Asda on Old Potts Way, Sainsbury's and Home Bargains on Abbey Foregate, Spar on Conway Drive, and One Stop and Tesco on Ditherington Road.

In addition to this, Davies must not refuse to leave a retail premise when asked to do so by a staff member and must not act aggressively towards that person.

Police are advising anyone who sees Davies breaching the order to phone 111 or report it online.