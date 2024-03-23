Ex-soldier 'kicked partner's head like a football' - but avoids immediate jail term

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Keiran Joyce, aged 37, of Meadow Road, Dawley, Telford, had 'anger issues' that had been triggered by events going back to his childhood.

A judge told Joyce that he had behaved in a "disgraceful manner" in the brutal attack on the woman when he "kicked her head like a football" in Bridgnorth in October last year.

Prosecutor Rob Edwards told the sentencing hearing on Friday that Joyce and the woman had tried to rebuild their relationship but she learned that he was also with another woman.

"They started to have issues when she discovered he had been with another lady and was having a child," he said.

Mr Edwards said Joyce, a friend and the woman had been together in a car which went into "limp mode" and stopped.

"This annoyed the defendant and he was stressed by this but his victim said he was not angry or aggressive at this point," said Mr Edwards.

But when they arrived at an address in Bridgnorth they began 'bickering' and he "slapped her in the face with an open palm".

He left but sometime later he began banging on the door and demanding to be let back in, which he was.

The court was told that she ended up on the ground and Joyce began "kicking her to the head with full force as if he had been kicking a football".

Hurt, she ran to a neighbour with injuries to her face, swelling to her right eye and blood stains. Police were called, arrested him and Joyce responded with "no comment" in interviews.

The prosecutor said that Joyce's baby was also present during the attack, which had taken place in a domestic context.

The court was told that Joyce has a number of other convictions and a long prison sentence, including for affray, battery, robbery and attempted robbery.

Joyce had been on remand for nearly five months which was the "equivalent" of a 10-month custodial sentence.

A courtroom at Telford magistrates court was used for crown court matters on Friday

Rosemary Proctor, mitigating, said her client had accepted that he had struck the woman, that a child had been present but that he had shown remorse.

The hearing has earlier been listed as an appeal against the conviction as Joyce had been found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a trial held at Telford Magistrates Court on December 1, but Miss Proctor sought leave to abandon the appeal.

This was granted by Recorder Julian Taylor and the proceedings moved to immediate sentencing. The justices sat alongside the judge to observe proceedings but took no part in the sentencing.

Miss Proctor said her client had witnessed violence as a child and had realised that this affected his behaviour.

She said this showed that Joyce has "insight" which means that he could be regarded as having a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation" and would also act as a future deterrent.

"He understands why he has done this and the harm this will cause," she said.

Miss Proctor said Joyce had spent four years in the Army but had suffered an "unedifying end to his career".

But she said his military service and his employment offered a "glimmer of hope that he could live a stable, orderly life."

She said Joyce needed "more intensive psychotherapy" and would seek it when he is released.

Joyce, with close cropped black hair and wearing a black zip up jacket, appeared over a video link from Hewell prison. He stood up in respect when recorder Taylor entered the courtroom.

Recorder Taylor said the "up and down relationship" with the woman had been on again until she found out that Joyce "had got another girl pregnant".

The judge said he had seen some "pretty horrific" pictures of the woman's cut and bruised face.

"She does not want any contact with you again, which is hardly surprising," said the judge.

He added that Joyce had an "appalling record".

But as a man with a family he said he had responsibilities for his young child.

"It was an absolutely disgraceful attack on someone defenceless," said the judge.

"You should be ashamed of yourself."

But the judge added that Joyce had spent five months in custody and if he sent him down it would only be for a short period.

Without being specific to the circumstances of the defendant's upbringing, Recorder Taylor said Joyce had "suffered trauma as a child."

But he added that this did not disguise the "disgraceful manner" of Joyce's behaviour and his "appalling criminal record."

"It was a very bad incident and I can give you no credit because you had a trial," he said.

Handing down his sentence, Recorder Taylor imposed a 12-month prison sentence on Joyce but suspended it for two years.

He must also complete 30 sessions of a "Building Better Relationships" course, 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Joyce was also given a five year restraining order and told to have no contact whatsoever with his victim in that time, except through the family courts.

Recorder Taylor said Joyce should take the chance to break the cycle of offending.

"I am giving you a warning and the chance to try to redeem yourself of the pain, suffering and danger you put her through. Your actions were intolerable.

"But I am giving you a chance."

Joyce said: "Thank you for giving me a chance" as he was told that once the paperwork was sorted with the prison he should be released on Friday evening.