Watch: Police bash down door and arrest man in dramatic drugs raid

The officers were in the village of Penycae, near Chirk, last week and a video posted on YouTube and Facebook showed two police taking repeated swings at the door before it gave way.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said they seized drugs and cash and arrested a 19 year-old man on suspicion of supplying class A and class B drugs. He was later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Inspector Matt Subacchi of the Wrexham Rural policing team, said: “Drug supply leads to criminal activity, especially serious and violent crime, which causes misery and fear in our communities.

“If you have information into the supply of drugs in your area, please get in touch so we can continue to take action.

“You can report it to us via our website, by calling us on 101, or anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers.”