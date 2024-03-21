Two men charged over disorder before Wrexham game

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

North Wales Police officers made three disorder-related arrests at last Saturday's football match between Wrexham and Tranmere Rovers.

Two men have now been charged with public order offences, which are alleged to have occurred prior to the League Two fixture at the Racecourse Ground.

Jason North, 47, of Mold Road, Ewloe Green, was charged with a Section 4 public order offence following an incident near the ground.

Daniel Thomas Monk, 21, of Moss Valley Brow, New Broughton, was charged with using threatening or abusive language.

Both men will appear at Wrexham Magistrates' Court on April 2.

A third male from Merseyside, who was arrested on suspicion of assault, has been released on bail pending further investigation.