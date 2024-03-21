Teenage boy appears in court charged with stabbing 16-year-old in Wellington
A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing another youth in Wellington earlier this month.
By Rob Smith
A 16-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in Bridge Road on the evening of Wednesday, March 6.
On Wednesday this week a 17-year-old boy from Telford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court charged with wounding with intent and possessing a bladed article in a public place.