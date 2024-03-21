The boy, who was 15 at the time, was upset by his mother's drinking and decided to pour the alcohol away when he saw she was asleep, a court heard.

When she woke up and found out, she confronted him and became violent.

The teenager moved out of the family home immediately afterwards because "it was clear she didn't want him", a lawyer told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The mother called the police herself after the assault and told officers she "wanted him out", prosecutor Sara Beddow told the court.

She said there had been a row between the two the night before the incident, in September of 2022. Shortly before midnight the mother came into her son's room and berated him for "slagging her off" to a third person.

"He was watching Netflix in his room. His mum came into the room, she was on the phone... and yelling at him to stop slagging her off.

"She left his room after a good half hour of screaming abuse and leaning over him shouting.