Three young people sentenced for their parts in shocking violent incident in Shrewsbury

A crown court was shown CCTV clips of a group of youths who were involved in a tense stand off before a man was stabbed, punches were thrown, and a crutch was used to swing at a man amid chaotic scenes near the Market Hall on May 20, 2022.

Joe Farrell, now aged 21 , of Middleton Road in Oswestry, Corben Holloway, now aged 19 , of Portcullis Lane, Ludlow, and a young woman Jordyn Dodd, now aged 19, of Oakley Meadow, in Wem, appeared for sentencing for affray at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday .

Judge Paul Glenn saw how drivers had to weave around a large group of people who were standing off at Bellstone and shoppers were also walking in the area. At least one member of the public called 999 as a result of the unfolding scenes.

Holloway, who was 17 at the time, had himself been a victim of stabbing by another man, named in court as Wayne Butler, who is now in prison having been sentenced to 15 years in custody for a violent crime.

Farrell was also being sentenced on two counts of assaulting police officers on January 1, 2023.

The court was told that he had been taken to hospital following an incident outside Fever nightclub in Shrewsbury.

At Royal Shrewsbury Hospital he bit a police officer through a glove and also hurt another officer.

Judge Glenn said it had been an "unpleasant incident in Shrewsbury town centre which had been witnessed by passers by.