Ross Jones, now aged 21 and of Kyrle Close in Ironbridge, admitted burgling the Barmouth police station and assaulting two constables. All the offences took place on June 11 last year.

Magistrates at Caernarfon Justice Centre heard on Thursday, March 14, that Jones assaulted a Pc Turner and a Pc Yuill on the same day he broke into the police station and stole a uniform.