Telford man who assaulted two police officers and stole uniform from station gets huge court bill
A Telford man who burgled a beach-side town's police station, stole a uniform from inside and assaulted two officers - all on one summer day - has been ordered to pay £1,600 in compensation and do unpaid work.
Ross Jones, now aged 21 and of Kyrle Close in Ironbridge, admitted burgling the Barmouth police station and assaulting two constables. All the offences took place on June 11 last year.
Magistrates at Caernarfon Justice Centre heard on Thursday, March 14, that Jones assaulted a Pc Turner and a Pc Yuill on the same day he broke into the police station and stole a uniform.