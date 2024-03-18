Police launch new tool to make it easier to report spiking

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

As part of Anti-Spiking Intensification Week - seven days of police action to educate the public around drink spiking - officers have launched a new tool to make reporting incidents easier.

In addition, during the week, West Mercia Police will be working with pubs and clubs and using covert tactics to target predatory behaviour.

Superintendent Edward Hancox said: "Our plans for this week will complement the work we do all year round to help keep people safe by targeting predatory behaviour and those looking to exploit people enjoying a night out.

“We will also have officers out throughout the week visiting licensed premises to educate them, as well as the public on the signs of spiking, and how they can help someone who may find themselves in that situation.

“Officers trained in behavioural detection techniques will also be on patrol, seeking to disrupt individuals intent on committing offences.”

Those that believe they may be a victim of spiking are asked to report it to police immediately, to give police the best chance of capturing evidence.

The new online reporting service, which which offers a fast-time route to report spiking and prompts specific questions to capture evidence for spiking cases, is available online at: westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/report-spiking/v2/report-spiking