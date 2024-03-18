'A tragic story': Dealer whose Shrewsbury house was raided by cops took drugs from 15

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard the "tragic story" of 34-year-old Clementine Franks as she was sentenced for peddling Class As and allowing her house to be used as a drugs den.

The court was first told by prosecutor Callum Church how officers carried out a bust on her home in Moneybrook Way, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury on June 4, 2022.

Police arrived at around 11.30am to execute the raid due to intelligence that the house was linked to the "Rocky" drugs line, which was supplying drugs into Shrewsbury from Birmingham.

Franks was present at the address, as well as several others who were arrested. Officers found drugs, mobile phones and £273 in cash. There were messages on one of the phones consistent with drug dealing. She was arrested and gave a no comment interview to police.