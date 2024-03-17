One of Telford paedophile grooming gang brothers applies for parole to get out of prison

Mubarek Ali's case is back with the Parole Board after he was refused release in May 2022.

The Wellington paedophile, aged 40, and his child sex abuser brother Ahdel, 35, were locked up in 2012 after being found guilty of numerous offences against four girls aged between 13 and 17, including rape, sexual activity with a child, inciting and controlling child prostitution and trafficking children for sex.

Mubarek Ali was jailed for 14 years and Ahdel Ali was sentenced to 18 years behind bars after an eight-week trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Mubarek was released automatically part way through his sentence in 2017, but was sent back to jail just under a year later after breaking the terms of his licence.