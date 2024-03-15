Two arrested in Telford during plain-clothes op to tackle shoplifting
Two arrests were made in Telford town centre this week as part of a plain-clothes operation targeting shoplifting.
By Megan Jones
Plain-clothes cops have been out and about this week, trying to catch shoplifters in the act in Telford.
The new initiative, dubbed Operation Graft, sees police working more closely with shops and retailers with two officers dedicated to tackling retail crime in the town.
As part of the operation, officers patrolling Telford town centre's retail parks and Asda made two arrests on Wednesday.