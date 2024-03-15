More police patrols for three Shropshire town centres

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police is introducing ten new dedicated town centre teams across its policing region.

The scheme will see see extra officers and PCSOs with a focus on their particular town, based in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry in Shropshire.

Other teams have been earmarked for Evesham, Hereford, Kidderminster, Leominster, Redditch, Ross-on-Wye and Worcester.

West Mercia Police said the scheme delivers on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer West Mercia Plan and part of its joint commitment to ensure officers are "visible, accessible, and focused on tackling the priorities that matter most to the communities we serve".

The locations of the new teams have been chosen based on where data shows there’s the highest policing demand, biggest populations and/or footfall, and where an extra police presence could further help prevent crime and offer additional reassure to communities.

Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “The town centre teams will bolster local policing in our communities, making sure we have officers in the places we know you want to see them and tackling the issues that really matter to you.

“These extra officers will work alongside response teams to make sure we are where you need us – be it in the towns and cities or the more rural areas of the three counties we serve.

“Over the last year crime has reduced and more crimes have been detected and the new teams will help us in our persistent and proactive approach to fighting crime. They will be highly visible, working to cut crime, reduce anti-social behaviour, actively target repeat offences and working to reduce retail and business crime, including shoplifting.”

The teams are being funded through Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s 2024/25 budget.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I hear regularly from communities calling for police officers to be evermore visible and accessible in the heart of communities.

“I have listened to those concerns and have ensured West Mercia Police has the resources it needs to introduce first-of-a-kind town centre policing teams across West Mercia.

"I know these teams will help drive down crime and build strong relationships with the public and businesses they proudly serve.”

The teams will be in place later this year and, when they’re launched, we’ll be introducing them to you on our social media channels. You can also sign up to our community messaging service, Neighbourhood Matters, for localised updates on the teams and police activity in your area straight to your inbox.