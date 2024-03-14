Shropshire Star
Man who scared gang away with claw hammer in Telford McDonald's had weapon 'for protection'

A man who scared a gang out of a McDonald's with a claw hammer has been fined the price of five Big Macs.

By Nick Humphreys
McDonald's at Forge Retail Park, Telford. Picture: Google

Liam Hughes, aged 26, pulled the weapon out "for protection" when he was in fast food chain's Forge Retail Park restaurant in Telford.

A group of men he was having a "heated altercation" with left the scene before police arrived and arrested Hughes.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Hughes and the men were involved in a confrontation at the restaurant on August 16 last year.

CCTV footage was shown of Hughes taking the weapon out of a red drawstring bag and holding it by his side as the men backed off and left through the automatic doors.

