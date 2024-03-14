Man who scared gang away with claw hammer in Telford McDonald's had weapon 'for protection'
A man who scared a gang out of a McDonald's with a claw hammer has been fined the price of five Big Macs.
Liam Hughes, aged 26, pulled the weapon out "for protection" when he was in fast food chain's Forge Retail Park restaurant in Telford.
A group of men he was having a "heated altercation" with left the scene before police arrived and arrested Hughes.
Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Hughes and the men were involved in a confrontation at the restaurant on August 16 last year.
CCTV footage was shown of Hughes taking the weapon out of a red drawstring bag and holding it by his side as the men backed off and left through the automatic doors.