West Mercia Police signs up to new police anti-corruption service

The service was established to give the public an anonymous and confidential route to report concerns about criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

It will bolster the Force’s capability to take action against those who are not fit to serve, a commitment made by temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray and John Campion.

The new service covers information relating to officers, staff and volunteers who provide information or influence in return for money or favours; use their policing position for personal advantage - whether financial or otherwise; cross professional boundaries or abuse their position for sexual purposes; abuse or control their partner, or those they have a relationship with; or engage in racist, homophobic, misogynistic or disablist conduct, on or off duty, in person or online.

Crimestoppers will take reports from the public about individuals employed by West Mercia Police, as well as any police force in the UK, regardless of whether the information relates to them whilst they are on or off duty, online or in person. Reports can be submitted online and telephone calls are free.

When people contact the service, they can choose to remain 100 per cent anonymous, or can opt to leave their details if they are willing for the force investigation team to contact them directly.

Information received by Crimestoppers will be passed to West Mercia Police and the Professional Standards Department who will assess it. The Force may then pass the information to specialist detectives to begin an investigation, take steps to safeguard someone at risk or in danger, or record the information to inform future investigations.

The service sits alongside West Mercia Police’s existing complaints procedure, and has been set up solely to take reports of corruption and or serious abuse committed by serving police officers, staff and volunteers.

Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray said: “I would like to highlight the incredible work that so many of our officers, police staff and volunteers do every day to provide a commendable service with integrity to communities across the three counties we serve. When police officers abuse their powers, it betrays all of those officers and staff who have high standards and it hurts communities.

“Today we join our colleagues from forces across the United Kingdom to provide an opportunity to help build on the trust between the police and public by offering a way for people to express any concerns they have about criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

“This service will be completely anonymous and confidential, and the public can be assured we will take all information seriously and that any colleagues who are found to have abused their position will be challenged and addressed robustly.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Policing relies on consent, so it’s important the public have trust in the police officers that serve them.

“While the vast majority of police officers are doing a brilliant job, it’s clear there are a minority who fall below the standards that I and the communities of West Mercia expect.

“I welcome the launch of the national service which will ensure the public, which includes our local communities, can report any concerns they have about police officers."