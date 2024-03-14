Adheel Zaift, 32, of Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting four charges.

He had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, and one of possession of a prohibited image of a child.

The counts related to the possession of a number of images of children found on his electronic devices – specifically a mobile phone and a USB stick.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said officers found him in possession of 10 category A images, seven category B images, and 31 category C images – along with 413 'prohibited images'.