Paedophile hid phone containing indecent images of children under sofa - until police heard it ring
A man caught with indecent images of children told police his phone was with his brother – only for it to ring under the cushions of his sofa when they called it.
Adheel Zaift, 32, of Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting four charges.
He had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, and one of possession of a prohibited image of a child.
The counts related to the possession of a number of images of children found on his electronic devices – specifically a mobile phone and a USB stick.
Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said officers found him in possession of 10 category A images, seven category B images, and 31 category C images – along with 413 'prohibited images'.