Shropshire Star
Close

Telford man denies stealing diesel from fuel wagon while its driver slept

A 60-year-old Telford man has denied stealing diesel from a fuel truck while its driver was asleep.

Plus
By Rob Smith
Published
Telford magistrates court

Andrew Price, of the Lodge Road caravan site in Donnington, was summoned to court on Tuesday to answer a charge of stealing from a motor vehicle in the Telford area.

Prosecutor Miss Sara Beddow briefly outlined the allegation against Price: "This is theft of diesel from a wagon while the driver was asleep overnight."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular