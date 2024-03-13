Telford man denies stealing diesel from fuel wagon while its driver slept
A 60-year-old Telford man has denied stealing diesel from a fuel truck while its driver was asleep.
By Rob Smith
Andrew Price, of the Lodge Road caravan site in Donnington, was summoned to court on Tuesday to answer a charge of stealing from a motor vehicle in the Telford area.
Prosecutor Miss Sara Beddow briefly outlined the allegation against Price: "This is theft of diesel from a wagon while the driver was asleep overnight."