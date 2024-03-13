Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury meat thief ordered to pay back £40 to Co-op

A thief who stole meat from a shop has been ordered to pay £40 in compensation.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Robert Watts, aged 45, stole multiple packets of meat from a Co-op store in Shrewsbury on September 3 last year.

Watts, of Porthill Road, Shrewsbury, was found guilty in his absence to one count of theft from a shop at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

As well as ordering him to pay compensation, magistrates handed Watts a 12-month conditional discharge. He must also pay £30 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

