Plain clothes cops on the lookout for Telford shoplifters in new initiative
Plain clothes cops will be out trying to catch shoplifters in Telford this week as part of a new initiative.
The officers will be working more closely with shops and retailers, with two officers dedicated to tackling retail crime in the town as part of Safer Business Action Month.
West Mercia Police say it forms part of the force's commitment to the National Retail Action Plan, with an increased focus on the standard of retail crime investigations and bringing more offenders to justice.