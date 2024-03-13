Man hid behind supermarket till while armed attacker threatened to 'chop him up'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told workers at the Spar on Conway Drive in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, were faced with the ordeal on April 14 last year.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told how Shane Barker and Tyler Smith had been part of a group pursuing two men – one of whom ran into the Spar.

Both Smith, 22, of no fixed abode, and Barker, 21, of Mary Webb Road, Shrewsbury, admitted charges of possession of a bladed article, and affray.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident with Smith seen outside the shop holding a huge machete.

Mr Jones explained that staff had heard a commotion outside the store, with one worker looking outside and seeing Smith with the weapon – which he had described as like a large sword.

One of the men the pair were chasing, Callum Roberts, had gone inside the shop to seek safety, hiding behind the till.

Mr Jones said the incident had taken place around 11pm, and that staff had gotten in the way to prevent the pair getting to Mr Roberts.

The court was told staff members heard the pair threaten Mr Roberts, with Smith shouting he was going to 'kill' him, and he would "chop you up".

The police were called and Barker was arrested nearby, where he was found in possession of a small lock-knife.

Mr Jones said that the machete was found under a car where it had been discarded by Smith.

In an interview Barker told police the incident was in retaliation for something which had possibly been said to him by Mr Roberts, while his co-defendant made no comment.

Emily Calman, mitigating for Smith, said: "There is a clear issue with his thinking skills and the fact he was also impaired by alcohol on this evening contributed to the offence being committed."

She said Smith had not offended since the incident.

Holly Sims, mitigating for Barker, said he had shown remorse for the offences and was 'truly mortified' about his actions.

She said: "It is correct to say, from what the members of staff say, that Mr Smith makes many of the threats although Mr Barker is an active party in the shouting, and as one of the employees says, 'was egging him on'."

Sentencing, Judge Peter Barrie, warned that the actions could have had catastrophic consequences.

He said: "When young men get drunk and angry the potential for causing catastrophic harm becomes very high. You were under the influence of too much alcohol. You were both angry with Callum Roberts and Mr Bebb, and you went after them.

"We have seen you Mr Smith on the video with a machete outside the shop.

"We see Callum Roberts seek safety inside the shop, behind the till and you both come in and there are loud threats shouted at him and its only by good fortune you never had the opportunity to inflict serious injury, which is always the risk with weapons."

He added: "The presence of those weapons when you were drinking and angry is the most serious aspect of this incident."

Judge Barrie said he was considering suspending any prison sentence because of current issues with the prisons.

He said: "This may be one of those cases where the difficulties with the prison service also come into play."

Smith was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 21 months.

He will have to complete 19 days of a thinking skills programme, and five days of rehabilitation activity as part of the suspended sentence order.

He will also not be allowed to drink alcohol for 12 weeks, with a tag to monitor his compliance with the order.

Barker was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 21 months. He will have to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 100 hours of unpaid work.