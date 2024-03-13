Driver accused of carelessly killing pensioner days after taking cocaine 'had no time to avoid him'

Dale Hilton, 42, of Heol Kenyon, Johnstown, Wrexham, denies causing death by careless driving in a Citroen C2 car when under the influence of a drug on March 2, 2022.

Mold Crown Court had heard George Ian Stevenson, 86, was knocked over by a “glancing” blow from the car. But he spent four hours lying in the road waiting for an ambulance to arrive from south Gwynedd, and died after going into cardiac arrest.

Hilton, who has three children, told his counsel Brendan O’Leary he hadn’t felt any effects of the cocaine when driving. Mr Stevenson had been crossing the road at Johnstown and he assumed the pensioner had seen his car.

There was a bang and in his mirror he saw Mr Stevenson lying on the road. The pensioner had massive chest trauma, a pathologist found.