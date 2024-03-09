Black Country DPD worker was hacked to death in Shrewsbury street in 'no more than 30 seconds'

Aurman Singh was left dying in Berwick Avenue on August 21.

The 23-year-old had suffered multiple wounds inflicted with an array of weapons, including an axe, golf club, hockey stick and a machete.

A post-mortem exam revealed he died following three axe blows to the head, which had fractured his skull and penetrated his brain.

Five men are currently standing trial for the murder. Four others wanted in connection with the attack remain at large.

On Friday, Stafford Crown Court heard how the assault, involving eight men who had travelled from the Black Country to Shrewsbury in two cars, was over in under half a minute.

Under cross-examination, one of the men accused of murder, Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, denied being the getaway driver.