Banned motorist encouraged to drive by friend was spotted by police in 'nightmare' scenario

Telford Magistrates Court was told that George Sanders, aged 21, was persuaded by a friend to take to the wheel in the Mini Cooper after being told that 'we don't see police anyway' but ended up being seen by officers on a routine patrol.

Sanders, who now lives in Crudgington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on August 30, 2023 on the A464 at Shifnal, and for having no insurance.

The court was told on Tuesday that Sanders admitted to failing to stop after two police officers pulled alongside the car with their blue lights on. They went to his home address, then in Shifnal, where he had accepted his mistake.

Prosecutor Mrs Sharan Gill said Sanders had been banned from driving for a year last March for drink driving and his ban was due to come to an end in just a few days' time - on March 10, 2024.

Mike Surzyn, mitigating, appealed for the court to be as lenient as possible to the defendant who was "easily led".