Woman arrested in connection with crime she had nothing to do with gets fine for refusing drug test
A Telford woman arrested in an early morning police swoop in connection with a crime she had nothing to do with has been fined for failing to complete a drug test for officers.
By David Tooley
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Alexandra Porter, of Wilkinson Close, Snedshill, in Telford, had been upset by being in police detention and asked to provide for a saliva test.
The 33-year-old mother of two pleaded guilty on Tuesday to failing to provide a sample for a drug test while in detention on January 18 this year. She had not been charged with any offence at the time.