Teenager remains in custody after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Wellington

Four teenagers had been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm after the boy was stabbed in Wellington on Wednesday evening.

Three of the teens have since been released on police bail, and one remains in custody.

Police were appealing for witnesses after the teenager was stabbed on Bridge Road at around 7.25pm, following what is thought to have been disorder between two groups.

The victim was taken into hospital for treatment and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and later released on bail.

Police then arrested two 17-year-old boys on suspicion of the same offence on Thursday.

West Mercia Police revealed on Friday that one of the 17-year-olds has since been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Kevin Jones said: "I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident. I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forward."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Craig Edwards on 01952 214735 or email craig.edwards@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at: crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.