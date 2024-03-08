Person arrested after social media footage shows man 'causing damage' in town centre
Police say a person has been arrested after social media footage allegedly showed a male causing criminal damage in Oswestry town centre.
By David Tooley
Published
Officers say their enquiries are ongoing in the case following the arrest.
PC Simon Wilkey, of Ellesmere and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Social media footage has been circulating of a male causing criminal damage within Oswestry Town Centre yesterday.
"One person was arrested for the offence of criminal damage and further enquiries are on-going."