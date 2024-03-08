Paedophile Shrewsbury supermarket manager described wanting to abuse fellow pervert's daughter

As well as engaging in "disgusting" chats, Martin Woolf, aged 44, had more than 1,400 child sex abuse images on his phones, and bestiality content.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday how Woolf, a manager for Lidl who has worked for the company for 17 years, received a knock on the door from police after they received intelligence that he had been distributing indecent images of children.

"Two mobile phones were seized," said prosecutor Nigel Stelling. Woolf was arrested and taken to a police station on July 29, 2021, where he gave a "no comment" interview to officers.

The phones were examined by experts and found to contain a slew of images, including 579 "category A" pictures and videos - which would feature the most depraved child abuse. He also had 394 "category B" images, 458 "category C" and extreme pornography involved a woman having sex with horses and dogs.

The child abuse images were of youngsters aged between three and 14, with the majority estimated to be between ages seven and nine.