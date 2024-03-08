Men accused of murdering DPD worker were at same violence-marred sports tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aurman Singh of Topsham Road, Smethwick, died in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on August 21 last year after being "brutally" attacked by a gang of eight men who had travelled from the Black Country in a Mercedes and an Audi.

In the third week of the murder trial of five men accused of killing the 23-year-old, the man alleged to have been the "getaway driver" of the Audi told Stafford Crown Court he had been at the same event in Derby as the victim, Aurman Singh, the previous day.

Shivdeeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, said he left after that the event erupted into violence and police were called.

Speaking with the assistance of an interpreter, the HGV driver denied being involved in the trouble at the Derby event or knowing Aurman Singh, but he admitted he knew Jagdeep Singh and shared a house with Manjot Singh, two of his co-defendants.

He told the court that the three had met up at the kabaddi event, but at that time he did not know co-defendant Arshdeep Singh or Sehajpal Singh - who is one of four men still wanted by police in connection with the Shrewsbury attack.

The court had previously heard how Arshdeep Singh had travelled to Derby to collect Sehajpal Singh whose friend had been admitted to hospital following the violence at the kabaddi event.

Shivdeep Singh told his defence counsel, Mr Balbir Singh, that the Audi that he took his three co-defendants to Shrewsbury the next day was his and it was registered in his own name.

He said he was reluctant to make the trip as he was meeting his fiancé later that day but he was convinced by the other men after they had met at Shaw Road, Smethwick.

"All of them were saying we are going to Shrewsbury. I mentioned at the start I didn't have much time but they said they could not fit into one car," he said. "They said just drop us there and come back."

Mr Singh asked: "When you set off, did you have a plan to kill someone in Shrewsbury?

"No," he replied.

"Did you have a discussion about going to Shrewsbury to beat someone up?" asked Mr Singh.

"No," the defendant insisted.

"Would you have got involved in something like that?" Mr Singh asked.

"No, never," replied Shivdeep Singh. "They mentioned they were going to a party and I was just supposed to drop them off and then come home."

He told the court that when the group arrived in Berwick Avenue, he was "shocked" when his passengers "all of a sudden" got out of the Audi and ran down the street along with the men who had been in the Mercedes.

The jury heard that because the DPD van was blocking his view, Shivdeep singh could not see Aurman Singh being assaulted and didn't know what had happened until the men returned to the car.

"I was scared. I didn't know what was going on," he said.

"What did they say when they returned?" asked Mr Singh.

"They told me to drive fast."

Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley; and Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, all deny murder.

The trial before Judge Kristina Montgomery KC continues.