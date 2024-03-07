Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after the teenager was stabbed on Bridge Road in Wellington on Wednesday evening.

Disorder between two groups is thought to have started and resulted in the 16-year-old being stabbed at around 7.25pm.

Police say he was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

The car park serving Pepe's Piri Piri takeaway and Chop & Wok, opposite Morrisons, remained cordoned off on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Kevin Jones said: "I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience whilst we dealt with the incident. I would also like to reassure them that this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has CCTV, video doorbell or dash-cam footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forward."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Craig Edwards on 01952 214735 or email craig.edwards@westmercia.police.uk.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at: crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.