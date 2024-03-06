Police appeal after 'distinctive' farm vehicle theft

The distinctive Polaris Ranger was taken from a farm near Munslow in south Shropshire sometime after 8pm on Monday, March 4.

Police said the vehicle is green with a black roof, only has a door on the passenger side, with a larger cab, LED lights and an LED orange beacon.

Officers said that items associated with the vehicle have been located near to Callaughton.

A spokesman for the police said: "We're encouraging local residents and businesses to check their CCTV, video doorbells, and dash-cams.

"Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call 101 and quote incident 46 of March 5."

Alternatively people can also report online at https://orlo.uk/M8uzH or anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers at https://orlo.uk/8GQmO