Man who took drugs after losing his job is banned from the road and told to do unpaid work

Greg Oliver, aged 33, of Wrekin Avenue, Newport, was stopped by a police constable while he was driving a Fiat Punto on the A518 New Trench Road, Donnington, on October 24, 2023.

A saliva test at the roadside showed he had drugs in his system so he was taken into custody and a blood test confirmed the presence of cannabis, cocaine and the cocaine derivative BZE.

Oliver, at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday, pleaded guilty to having nearly five times the limit of cannabis, more than one and a half times the limit of cocaine and eight times the limit of benzoylecgonine in his blood.