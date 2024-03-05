What happened to people arrested in Telford last week - police reveal some details

Officers say they have laid 23 charges after dealing with those arrested between midnight on Monday, February 26 and the same time on March 4.

PC Paul Brittain,a Community Safety Engagement Officer for South Telford said the arrests covered offences as shoplifting, violence, sexual offences, possession of offensive weapons and driving matters.

He said: "This resulted in a total of 23 charges, to which those charged will now appear before the courts.

"Others have been put before the courts regarding suspicion of breaching court orders, court bail conditions and for failing to appear before magistrates to answer charges already put to them."

He added that they have also dealt with a number of people who have been released on police bail to reattend the police station at a later date plus some still in custody awaiting interview and also a number who have been released without charge.