Watch as Shrewsbury drink driver careers into a ditch in crash which caused his partner to lose an arm

Keith Evans was more than twice the drink-drive limit when he thrashed along the A5 in Shrewsbury, hitting another vehicle and charging straight through roundabouts without stopping, before his car ended up on its side, half-way down an embankment.

This was the fourth time Evans, aged 59, had been caught driving under the influence of booze.

But despite that and the horrific injury suffered by his partner, he avoided jail.

Keith Evans drives away after clipping the Toyota Rav 4. Picture: West Mercia Police

This dash-cam footage from another driver, who was in a Toyota Rav 4, was played to Shrewsbury Crown Court when Evans was sentenced.

It shows Evans' Jaguar XF clip, the Toyota on the approach to the Woodcote roundabout near Bowbrook, Shrewsbury.

It then shows Evans mount the kerb and force his way past vehicles approaching the Edgebold roundabout and not stopping before the island, before his car ends up in a ditch before he could reach Dobbies roundabout.

What the footage doesn't show, which was heard in court, is the driver of the Toyota yell out in shock as her vehicle is hit by Evans, before repeating his number plate out loud several times and phoning the police as she followed him.

The incident took place on March 6, 2022.

The Jaguar in a ditch off the A5. Picture: West Mercia Police

"The Jaguar was very seriously damaged by the force of the impact from coming off the road," said Tom Walkling, prosecuting.

One witness could smell alcohol from the car.

"The defendant was struggling in his seat and kept asking if his partner was alright," the prosecutor said.

A roadside breath test was done when police arrived and found that Evans had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than twice the legal limit of 35mcg.

Mr Walkling said Evans' partner was in a coma for a month after the crash and had to have her left arm amputated. After she left hospital she returned to live with Evans.

"He was unfit to drive and drove dangerously," Mr Walkling said.

Evans mounts the kerb on the approach to the Edgebold roundabout. Picture: West Mercia Police

Evans, of Lambourn Drive, Copthorne, Shrewsbury, was initially charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He pleaded guilty at magistrates court to the latter charge, but the former was downgraded to a less serious charge of dangerous driving due to Evans' partner not supporting the prosecution.

He has six previous convictions for five offences, including drink driving in 1992, 1999 and 2008, for which he received road bans.

Judge Lowe said he suspected Evans sped off to try to get away from the Toyota driver, who was following him and flashing her lights after he had crashed into her.

Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Evans was unable to remember why he was driving the way he was, either because of being drunk, the trauma of the crash or that he simply might not have wanted to say.

He added that Evans has since quit drinking alcohol.

Judge Lowe told Evans: "So far as you're concerned, you deserve to go to prison. It's the fourth time you have driven with excess alcohol.

"It is clear you were in the habit of drinking on a regular basis. You were involved in a traumatic accident.

"The reality is, if I impose an immediate custodial sentence, you will be released in about six months. I'm not entirely sure this sort of sentence would have a deterrent effect [on the wider public]. They know they shouldn't drink and drive.

"The person most affected is your partner. She would suffer the most if you were in prison."

He handed Evans a 13-month jail term, suspended for two years. He banned Evans from driving for five years, ordered him to undertake a 120-day alcohol abstinence programme and to do 20 rehabilitation activity days.

No order for prosecution costs was made as Evans has no income and is living off his partner's disability benefits.

After the hearing, a West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Ensuring our roads are safe for all that use them is a key priority for us. We work very closely with our partners in Shropshire, including Shropshire Council and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, to protect people from harm on our road network.

"Our enforcement and education work is a year round commitment and improving the safety of our roads and reducing the amount of people that are killed or seriously injured will continue to be a high priority."