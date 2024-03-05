Road ban for Telford motorcyclist who tested positive for cocaine

Taylor Edwards, aged 28, was caught riding a Lexmoto ZSB in Trench Road, Telford on August 19 last year.

A test found that Edwards had 12 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, Class A drug, is 10mcg.

Edwards, of Trinity Road, Dawley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Edwards was banned from the road for 12 months and fined £120. Magistrates also ordered Edwards to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.