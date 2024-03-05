Police in new appeal to find man missing since last month

West Mercia Police said that its officers are continuing to search for 25-year-old Ralph Blackshaw, who has been missing from his home in Codsall since Friday, February 23.

Ralph’s car, a blue Skoda Citigo, was seen in the National Trust car park at Hampton Loade, near Bridgnorth, at around 5pm on the day he went missing.

DS Andria Ross, appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

He said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may remember seeing Ralph’s car in the car park on Friday, February 23, as they may have important information which could help us to find him.

Hampton Loade National Trust car park

"His car was parked to the left of the car park and by the time it was flagged to police at around 7am on Saturday, February 24, it was the only one left there.

"Any information, no matter how insignificant you might feel it is, could be really helpful to us.”

Ralph is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, with short brown hair, brown eyes and brown facial hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark coloured jeans and a blue and white Lonsdale hoodie.

People who know where Ralph is are asked to call 999.

Anyone who saw his car or has any other information which might help police find him can contact DS Ross on andria.ross@westmercia.police.uk, or call 101, extension 7702038.