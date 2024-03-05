Early birthday 'present' from magistrates in the form of a two year driving ban for breath test fail man
A man was banned from driving two days before his birthday when he appeared in court to admit an offence.
By David Tooley
Published
Marc Darall, aged 38, of Lavender Close, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of his breath without a reasonable excuse in the town on Thursday January 25, this year.
Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on February 20 - two days before his birthday - Darall was represented by Ryan Khaira and was prosecuted by Sara Beddow.
The court handed down an obligatory two year driving ban and fined Darall £300 after taking his guilty plea taken into account
They also ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victims' surcharge of £120.