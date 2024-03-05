Early birthday 'present' from magistrates in the form of a two year driving ban for breath test fail man

Marc Darall, aged 38, of Lavender Close, in Telford, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample of his breath without a reasonable excuse in the town on Thursday January 25, this year.

Appearing at Telford Magistrates Court on February 20 - two days before his birthday - Darall was represented by Ryan Khaira and was prosecuted by Sara Beddow.

The court handed down an obligatory two year driving ban and fined Darall £300 after taking his guilty plea taken into account

They also ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victims' surcharge of £120.