Shropshire Star
Close

Police inquiries ongoing after six-year-old girl is seriously injured by dog

Police say enquiries are ongoing over a incident where a six-year-old girl was bitten by a dog and seriously injured.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Police said the girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident took place in the Wellington area of Telford last month – with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

West Mercia Police said the dog involved had been seized by officers, and that enquiries over the attack are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers were called to a property in Wellington, Telford, at around 4.20pm on Friday, February 16, following a report that a young girl had been bitten by a dog within the premises.

“A six-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the dog was seized by officers. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular