Police inquiries ongoing after six-year-old girl is seriously injured by dog

The incident took place in the Wellington area of Telford last month – with the victim taken to hospital for treatment.

West Mercia Police said the dog involved had been seized by officers, and that enquiries over the attack are ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers were called to a property in Wellington, Telford, at around 4.20pm on Friday, February 16, following a report that a young girl had been bitten by a dog within the premises.

“A six-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the dog was seized by officers. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”