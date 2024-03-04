Car completely destroyed in suspected arson attack

Firefighters were called to Common Lane at around 6.10am on Monday following a report of a car fire.

The crew used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

West Mercia Police are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who has witnessed or has CCTV as part of an investigation into a vehicle arson on Common Lane by the Severn Trent water works in Cleobury Mortimer.

"If you have any information relating to this, please contact us via the ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 00046_I_04032024."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org