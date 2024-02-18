Homeless man destroyed hostel furniture after assuming medication had been stolen
A man who thought his medication had been stolen lost his temper and destroyed furniture at his hostel.
Karl Meredith admitted causing criminal damage to a chest of drawers at Gwynfa on Lant Avenue, Llandrindod Wells, on January 22 when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday last week.
Prosecuting, Ms Suzanne Cartwright said the accommodation where Meredith lives is for homeless people and there are support workers there to help the tenants to find longer term housing.