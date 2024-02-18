'Get out of my ****ing house!' Wheelchair user faced down thieves who broke in to steal his morphine

Lee Davies and Tony Haycock were told: "Get out of my ****ing house!" by the wheelchair-bound victim in the first of a string of burglary attempts in Shrewsbury on September 10 last year. One of them was also guilty of stealing protein bars from a shop "because he was hungry" after working out, a court heard.

One of the pair tried to confuse the victim by pretending he knew him, saying: "It's Dave," but his attempt didn't wash. The victim shouted his wife upstairs to call the police as the duo fled out of the back door of the home in Broadhead Drive, Sundorne.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the victim discovered the burglars in his kitchen at around 12.30am. One of them was wielding a rolling pin while the other was holding a bin bag. They made off with packets of morphine, sunglasses, tobacco and fizzy pop.

CCTV evidence placed both Davies and Haycock at the scene.

The victim said the incident left him feeling "shocked and disgusted," prosecutor Kevin Jones told the court.

That was just the first burglary attempt by the duo in the early hours of that morning.