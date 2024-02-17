Shrewsbury shoplifter stole booze, butter and meat from shops
A shoplifter has admitted stealing butter, meat, washing detergent and booze worth a combined £450 from shops in Shrewsbury.
Stacey Margerison, aged 31, targeted The Range in Arlington Way, Sundorne Retail Park, Tesco Express in Ditherington Road and Tesco Extra in Battlefield Road.
Her most lucrative theft was of £350 worth of alcohol from Tesco Extra, which she carried out with an accomplice. She stole £30 of meat from the smaller Tesco Express store.