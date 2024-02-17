'Ashamed': Pervert who thought he'd sent lewd photo to girl, 13, caught by paedophile hunters

Kevin Roberts, aged 54, engaged in "inappropriate" conversation with what he understood to be a girl called 'Katie'.

However, it was a decoy profile set up by a group known as the "Online Child Protection Hub".

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Roberts first began messaging 'Katie' on a social network on February 19, 2022 before the chat moved onto WhatsApp.

During the conversation, which lasted four days, it was made clear to Roberts by the person operating the decoy profile that he was speaking to a '13-year-old girl'.

However, Roberts asked a series of lewd questions, including if she had "rubbed herself", whether she would take a photograph of her breasts and asking if she would delete a picture of his private parts if he sent her one. He then sent her the photo and asked if she thought she could "take it".