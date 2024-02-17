Appeal after group of 'snood-wearing youths' involved in anti-social behaviour in Shrewsbury

Officers in Shrewsbury are asking for help in tracking down a group of youths causing trouble on Friday evening.

The incident, which involved a group of youths dressed in dark clothing and wearing snoods to cover their faces, occurred on Meadow Farm Drive in Sundorne at around 6.30pm on Friday, February 16.

PCSO Jason Amplett from Shrewsbury's Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Police were made aware of an incident which took place on Meadow Farm Drive.

"A group of youths dressed all in dark clothing and wearing snoods, covering their faces were involved and causing anti-social behaviour in the local area."

"If anybody has any information please can they contact police quoting the reference 00359_I_16022024."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org