The incident took place at Shrewsbury Prison earlier this month.

At the time Joel Campbell, CEO of The Cove Group which runs Shrewsbury Prison, offered the chance for the youngsters involved to take part in an education programme at the venue.

The 'Education Behind Bars' programme is designed to provide a constructive path for young people showing signs of criminal behaviour.

Ten or more youths – some hooded and some wearing face coverings – were involved in the incident – running into the facility as workers opened the gates to leave the premises at the end of the day.

Staff had asked the youngsters to leave but were met with abuse and aggression.

As they were ushered out of the site CCTV footage showed a large object thrown and a kick being aimed as the staff attempted to close the gates.

In the wake of the incident West Mercia Police said they had attended but no further action was required.

But now, writing on social media local police said they had identified some of the youngsters involved and have talked to them about the incident.

They said: "Following reports of some anti-social behaviour outside Shrewsbury Prison last week, officers have identified the boys and spoken to them.

"Several of the boys have now apologised to the staff who work at the prison, which is now open to public as an interactive museum.

"Officers will continue to work with the youths and their families to ensure that this behaviour is not repeated, and we will also continue to support the staff at the prison."