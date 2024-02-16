Woman 'with three young children' seen 'assaulting woman' in supermarket car park

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was assaulted in the car park of Asda in Donnington, Telford.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday, February 5.

The female victim was approached by another woman who then assaulted her.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The suspect is described as white, with black hair worn in a bun and carrying a rucksack. She was also said to be with three young children."

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Jayne Hollins by emailing jayne.hollins@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 329i of February 5, 2024.