Telford man jailed after breaking domestic violence order banning him from contacting person

Kerry Stevens, aged 52, of Crescent Road, Hadley, was sentenced to 28 days in prison at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Evidence, including CCTV, was shown to the court that Stevens had breached the order by being in the company of the person the order was put in place to protect.

Detective Sergeant Chris Smith, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Domestic violence protection orders allows us to take immediate action to protect vulnerable victims, and give them a degree of breathing space from the perpetrator while they consider their options with the help of support agencies available.

“We’re pleased that the court has recognised the importance of this and granted the order for 28 days against Stevens.”

To report cases of domestic abuse visit westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/

Always call 999 in an emergency.