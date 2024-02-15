Magistrates hold off sending burglar to jail after hearing he has a 'supportive family'
A burglar has been ordered to pay compensation totalling £3,500 to his victims, but has avoided being sent to jail because he has "remained out of trouble for a while."
By David Tooley
Simon Davies, aged 46, of Blackbird Close, Telford, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of stealing gas boilers from a plot at Thornberry Hill, Tonks Drive, in Lawley, Telford, in January.
Prosecutor Thomas Wickstead told Kidderminster Magistrates Court that between January 19 and 22 this year Davies had entered as a trespasser and stolen gas boilers valued at approximately £2,000.