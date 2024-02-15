Shropshire Star
Magistrates hold off sending burglar to jail after hearing he has a 'supportive family'

A burglar has been ordered to pay compensation totalling £3,500 to his victims, but has avoided being sent to jail because he has "remained out of trouble for a while."

By David Tooley
Kidderminster Magistrates and County Court building, off Comberton Hill, Kidderminster

Simon Davies, aged 46, of Blackbird Close, Telford, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of stealing gas boilers from a plot at Thornberry Hill, Tonks Drive, in Lawley, Telford, in January.

Prosecutor Thomas Wickstead told Kidderminster Magistrates Court that between January 19 and 22 this year Davies had entered as a trespasser and stolen gas boilers valued at approximately £2,000.

