Davis Manu, aged 26, fled officers when they spotted him in the Brookside area of Telford, and he threw the drugs into someone's garden.

Police seized three phones from Manu after he was arrested, but experts could not access their contents to ascertain whether they held messages or call logs suggesting drug deals.

Manu claimed the drugs were just for him and his friends. He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a simple class A drugs possession charge - which carries a significantly more lenient sentence than possession with intent to supply.

The court was told how Manu was spotted by police at around 10.25am on October 12, 2021, and an officer told him: "Stay where you are!"

Manu made a run for it and the officer gave chase, as well as calling for backup. He saw Manu throw "something" into the garden, which was later found to be a 4.97g rock of crack cocaine. Manu was arrested a short time later.