Man faces sentencing for stalking woman and damaging a police cell in Telford
A Telford man faces being sentenced by magistrates after he pleaded guilty to stalking a woman and smashing up a police station cell.
By David Tooley
Joshua James Pearson, aged 27, of Hayes Road, Telford, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday where he admitted offences involving threats against the same woman.
Pearson pleaded guilty to threatening to smash the woman's windscreen in Telford on February 8.